One sucker punch for no apparent reason was all it took to kill this father of five

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought Pause

1:25 Tenino home destroyed by falling tree

1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services

0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in

0:38 Downed power lines trap motorist after Lacey lightning storm

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

2:19 Violent Wind Storm Leaves Lacey Broken

1:55 Super-charged storm pounds south Thurston county

3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing