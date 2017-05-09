Hanford tunnel breach confirmed in emergency at nuclear reservation

An emergency has been declared in central Hanford in Eastern Washington state Tuesday after the roof of a tunnel used to store highly radioactively contaminated waste collapsed.

Several thousand workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation were told to take shelter in buildings.

About 1:35 p.m. non-essential workers north of Hanford’s Wye Barricade were told to go home. Swing shift was canceled for much of the site.

An aerial survey mid-morning Tuesday showed an opening about 20 feet by 20 feet into one of two tunnels, which had been covered with about eight feet of soil.

The breach at the defunct Purex processing plant tunnel could expose the highly radioactive material in the tunnel to the atmosphere.

No airborne radiation had been detected as of about noon. Radiological surveys were continuing.

All workers have been accounted for and none were injured, according to the Department of Energy.

The tunnels are about 25 miles northwest of the center of Richland in the Hanford nuclear reservation’s 200 East Area.

Instructions for Hanford workers to shelter in place were expanded from central Hanford to all of Hanford north of the Wye Barricade, plus the LIGO observatory, after the aerial survey.

The order was partially lifted about noon.

Workers outside the 200 East Area of central Hanford were being allowed to leave buildings then, but about 3,000 workers in the 200 East Area continued to shelter in place for about an hour longer. They included about 1,000 workers at the vitrification plant under construction.

No one was being allowed to enter the site beyond the security barricades and flights over the reservation were restricted for much of the morning.

Earlier in the morning workers near Purex noticed a 4-foot-by-4-foot depression that was 2 to 4 feet deep over the tunnel.

About six workers were in Purex and were evacuated and the initial order to take shelter was issued when the depression was noticed.

News of the incident is drawing national and international attention.

The Hanford emergency center was activated at 8:26 a.m. and the Hanford Fire Department was on scene in central Hanford.

Franklin and Benton counties each activated their emergency operations centers, but said the public did not need to take any protective actions.

The Richland School District told parents and others who were concerned that there was no danger that any radioactive contamination could reach its schools and that they were not affected in any way by the incident. Washington State University Tri-Cities also assured students and alumni there was no danger at its Richland campus.

Work continued at the commercial nuclear power plant on leased land at Hanford outside the security barricades.

Workers at the plant, the Columbia Generating Station, were not told to shelter indoors. The plant is about 12 miles from Purex, according to Energy Northwest, which operates the plant.

Historically at Purex, railcars full of highly contaminated materials and equipment from the plant were backed into waste disposal tunnels at the plant and left there as a disposal method. The material was so radioactive that several empty cars were placed between the railcar holding waste and the locomotive to protect the driver from radiation.

Private pilots in the area have been told to avoid flying over Hanford. The Hanford Patrol is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to put a formal air restriction in place until the FAA can confirm there is no danger.

Although workers in the 200 East Area were still sheltering indoors until early Tuesday afternoon, ventilation systems had been turned on again and a prohibition against eating and drinking had been lifted around noon. When ventilation systems were turned off as part of the emergency response, some equipment that generates heat also was powered down.

The tunnel breach reportedly was in the earlier and smaller of the plant’s two waste-disposal tunnels. It was made of wood and concrete with a soil covering.

The tunnel’s rectangular walls and ceiling were primarily constructed of 12 inch by 14 inch creosoted timbers arranged side by side. It is about 360 feet long.

Between June 1960 and January 1965, eight railcars filled with radioactive equipment were pushed into the tunnel.

In 1964 a second tunnel was built with concrete and metal reinforcement. It was 1,700 feet long and was planned to provide storage for 40 railcars after the first tunnel was full.

Heart of America Northwest said Tuesday that radiation levels of wastes stored there would be lethal to humans within an hour.

Last year a new legal deadline was set requiring the DOE to start some work toward assessing the waste disposal tunnels by September of this year.

The tunnels are at the massive plant, formally called the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant, that was used to chemically process irradiated fuel rods to remove plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

The plant was built in the 1950s and operated from 1956 to 1972 and again from 1983 to 1988.

PUREX processed about 70,000 tons of uranium fuel rods to produce about 75 percent of Hanford’s production.

Irradiated fuel was brought to the plant by rail and a 500-foot rail extension was built onto the rail leading into the disposal tunnels.

Plans call for eventually decontaminating and demolishing PUREX. The option of grouting the rail cars in place — encasing them in concrete — has been considered.

Removal of the cars would entail extreme worker safety hazards, DOE has said.

Hanford, a 580-square-mile site in Eastern Washington, near Richland, produced plutonium from World War II through the Cold War. Parts of the site remain heavily contaminated with radioactive and hazardous chemical waste.

Past reports have said an earthquake could collapse the Purex building and its tunnels.

DOE released a statement from Washington, D.C., saying that Energy Secretary Rick Perry had been briefed.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said DOE had notified him of the emergency, which was followed by a call from the White House to alert him to the emergency, as well.

“This is a serious situation, and ensuring the safety of the workers and the community is the top priority,” he said. “We will continue to monitor this situation and assist the federal government in its response.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she also was monitoring the situation. The Columbia River flows through Hanford and then along the border between Washington and Oregon.

Oregon set up an operations center in Salem as a precaution.

The incident should serve as a reminder that “the temporary solutions DOE has used for decades to contain radioactive waste at Hanford have limited lifespans, whether they are underground tunnels for storing contaminated equipment or aging steel tanks filled with high-level radioactive waste,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

“The longer it takes to clean up Hanford, the higher the risk will be to workers, the public and the environment,” he said.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said she sent her “deepest appreciation to the first responders who are on the scene and all those who are working very hard to figure out the situation on the ground.”

Murray and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., both said they were following developments.

The public may request information by calling 509-376-8116.

