Someone stole $1,000 worth of 100-year-old beer from him. A good Samaritan returned it

Six bottles of 100-year-old Tacoma brand beer were recently stolen from Steve Navarro's truck and he's not happy about it. The owner of Pacific Brewing and Malting discusses why the beer was historically significant. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com