First on crash scene, teen's quick thinking helped save the life of injured officer

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts Pause

0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume

1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session?

0:55 92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse

1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School