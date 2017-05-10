Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile Pause 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 2:03 Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra 2:25 Russell Wilson on his passing, Rawls, Carson, more from Seahawks camp 0:49 Super slow-motion shows power of black powder shooting 1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 0:29 Gurneys fall from coroner's van into intersection 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia's Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful

