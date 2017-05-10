Republicans: No outside investigation into Russian meddling needed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash Pause 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:19 West Olympia Farmers Market 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate