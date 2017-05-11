Civil rights groups fume over Trump’s choice of Kobach to head voter fraud panel

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones

0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

0:25 Rain clouds roll in over Mount Rainier

9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions

0:14 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic

3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state