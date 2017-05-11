A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause 2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:03 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 0:14 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.