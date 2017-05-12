Marlins fan who flashed breasts said she won’t do it again

It was meant to distract the opposing pitcher. That didn’t work.
Had it been meant to distract South Florida from the fact the Miami Marlins had lost 11 of the past 14 games entering Friday’s, well, then that worked a little better.
Fans have been talking less about the team and its woes than about a certain young blonde woman behind home plate since an episode during Wednesday night’s home game vs. St. Louis splashed all over the Internet. When it gets on “Inside Edition,” it is certifiably news. Or something.
It was the bottom of the sixth inning when Korina Evaniuk, 22, pulled down and opened the V-neck of her Marlins shirt to reveal much of her cleavage. Alas, the attempted distraction did not prevent Cardinals pitcher Brett Cecil from striking out Christian Yelich in a 7-5 Marlins loss.
“I was just having fun,” the effervescent Evaniuk told “Inside Edition.” “That’s just me. It’s my personality. We were drinking. We were, I don’t know, watching the game. It was, I don’t know, we wanted to have a distraction. We wanted to try and win! I’m bringing attention to baseball I guess, so where’s my cut?”
Added Evaniuk: “I mean I just, like, shimmied my boobs a little bit. But I guess the whole Internet just broke after that. To be honest, I actually didn’t even think I got caught on camera because it was so fast.’’
Everyone calm down.. there wasn't even an aereola in sight #calmdown #yourata10ineeduata2— korinaevax (@korinnamarie) May 11, 2017
Evaniuk was one of four women who were second-row guests of “Marlins Man,” the local attorney-turned-cult-oddity in his ubiquitous orange jersey. To her left was 940-AM WINZ radio talk-show host Andy Slater, who is shown on video laughing at the flashing, which was over in a few seconds.
“When you go to a baseball game you never know what you’re going to see on any given night,’’ Slater told the Miami Herald. “It happened so quickly. I didn’t even think the camera caught it. Then, three minutes later, someone showed me their phone and it was already a GIF on Twitter. Amazing.’’
Slater added that the Marlins sent “Marlins Man” Laurence Leavy, who was away from his seat during the incident, a text message afterward. “I saw it with my own eyes,’’ Slater said. “It said, basically, we can’t condone that behavior so please make sure it doesn’t happen again.’’
Team sent @Marlins_Man a text during game. Said it's not good for image and to "keep the girls under control." That's how it was addressed. https://t.co/GgHRcSo7Y3— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 12, 2017
The boobs flash was not shown live in South Florida because the cameras of the local Marlins broadcast were elsewhere at that moment. But the episode was shown on the St. Louis feed, and commented on at length by Cardinals announcers.
Slater said Evaniuk is expected back at Marlins Park on Monday night for the Houston Astros game.
“Everyone wants to know, if you go back to another game, would you do it again?’’ “Inside Edition” asked her.
“No,” Korina said, emphatically shaking her head.
