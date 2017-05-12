He’s just a ‘normal dude,’ he says. Except he’s 14 and graduating from college.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:18 Tearful mom shares ObamaCare story after being kicked out of congressman's office Pause 1:48 Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:54 Pete Carroll says "instantly, almost, you can see how comfortable" Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell is 1:04 Change of command at JBLM 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Carson plans to graduate in May of 2017. He was the valedictorian when he graduated from Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com