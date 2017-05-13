It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Little girl captivated by prom-bound teen she thinks is a princess Pause 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town 2:30 Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin all smiles after first day with Seahawks 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 6:05 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling offer first impressions of top Seahawks rookies Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com