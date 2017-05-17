Sen. Thom Tillis collapses, gets CPR and is taken away in an ambulance at D.C. race

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed Wednesday morning during a road race in Washington, D.C., and was taken away in an ambulance after first responders performed CPR, according to The Associated Press.
The news was reported by The AP on Twitter about 6:30 a.m. Members of his staff were at the race with him, according to a staff member who picked up the phone in his office Wednesday about 8:30 a.m. The staff member offered no other details.
Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being administered CPR by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city, The AP reported. Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and was breathing when taken away by ambulance, bystanders said.
Tillis had been participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race race in support of Fidelco Guide Dogs, according to his Twitter feed.
Team Tillis is ready for the @ACLINews #CapChallenge in support of @fidelco. pic.twitter.com/K3nat4crji— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017
