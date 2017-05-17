A guy said he had the ‘first date from hell.’ Now he’s suing for his money back

It costs $121 to file a small claims lawsuit in Travis County, Texas. Brandon Vezmar paid that to sue a bad first date for only $17.31, but he’s calling it a matter of principle because the woman is a “threat to civilized society.”
Vezmar, 37, took a 35-year-old woman he met online to see “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” at a theater in Austin on May 6. The date took a turn for the worse at about 15 minutes in, Vezmar told the Austin American-Statesman, when his date started texting. That’s one of his “biggest pet peeves,” he said.
“It was kind of a first date from hell,” Vezmar said. According to the lawsuit he filed, the woman “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.”
The woman, contacted by the Austin American-Statesman and asking to be kept anonymous, said she only texted in the theater two or three times and it was to a friend having a fight with her boyfriend.
“I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody,” she said.
Vezmar said he asked her to stop but she refused, so he told her she should leave the theater to text. She did – and then she didn’t come back. Both of them had driven to the theater in her car, and she left without him.
The woman said he had called her asking her to pay him back for the 3D movie ticket, which costs $17.31. She said she refused, and was planning to file a protective order against him because he also contacted her sister to get the money.
So he decided to sue her for the money instead, the Travis County Small Claims Court confirmed Wednesday.
“While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society,” the petition said.
The woman told the Austin American-Statesman that she wasn’t a bad person, she was just going on a date.
“Oh my God,” she said. “This is crazy.”
Many weighed in on their thoughts about the date on social media, even the director of “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” James Gunn. Apparently Vezmar is far from the only one with the pet peeve of people texting during a movie.
Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time! https://t.co/c41MWGz74M— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2017
@KevinNR My blood pressure rose when I read, "I had my phone low and I wasn't bothering anybody."— reynolder (@reynolder) May 16, 2017
@screencrushnews @e1n People texting ruins the movie for every person behind them. This should be a class action suit.— m&m (@Doomedlunch) May 17, 2017
But others pointed out the impracticality of the suit, given Vezmar is paying seven times the amount to file the lawsuit than he would get in damages from the date texter.
The fees he's paying to bring this suit (filing + service: $121) are 7x what he's asking for ($17.31).— Brian Powell (@briandpowell) May 16, 2017
Ridiculous.https://t.co/6CY7LPMiyT
Comments