She went to the bathroom before bed. She lifted the toilet lid - and called 911

A woman went to use the bathroom before bed in her West Kendall home Tuesday night and got an unwelcome surprise — an iguana had taken up residence inside the commode.
So what did she do? She closed the lid and called 911.
Lt. Scott Mullin, from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom One unit, said when he got the call he made the dispatcher make sure it was really an iguana and not a snake.
“This is the first time I've ever found an iguana in the toilet,” Mullin said.
Mullin arrived to the home to find the grandmother, her daughter and grandchildren waiting for him to remove the young lizard.
”I have no idea how it got there,” he said. “I guessing it probably came up through the pipes.”
Mullin donned gloves and plucked the iguana from the bowl, put it in a box and put it in his truck for a ride to a wildlife rescue center.
“This was definitely a first,” he said.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments