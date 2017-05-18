Man caught on video in the path of a violent car crash is saved by good Samaritans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls Pause 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 2:30 Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's 2:20 Lacey holds hearing on proposed mental hospital facility 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A surveillance video captured the dramatic scene as a man on the corner of 35th and Prospect was hit by two cars, one of them a stolen van. The man was pinned by the cars and was rescued by a crowd of good samaritans on Friday, May 12, 2017. ASHOK KUNAR VIA FACEBOOK; Monty Davis, The Kansas City Star

A surveillance video captured the dramatic scene as a man on the corner of 35th and Prospect was hit by two cars, one of them a stolen van. The man was pinned by the cars and was rescued by a crowd of good samaritans on Friday, May 12, 2017. ASHOK KUNAR VIA FACEBOOK; Monty Davis, The Kansas City Star