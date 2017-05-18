In-N-Out has been dethroned as America’s favorite burger chain

Bye-bye, In-N-Out.
There’s a new king of the hamburger hill.
Five Guys has replaced In-N-Out as the top burger joint, according to The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study.
This is the first time Five Guys has been crowned the champ, dethroning In-N-Out, which held the top spot for each of the past two years.
Still, the West Coast-based chain dropped just one spot to No. 2.
The study asks respondents to rate brands based on familiarity, quality, and how likely they are to consider purchasing its items.
“The burger brand category has become less fragmented, as regional brands expand and become available in more parts of the country,” Joan Sinopoli, vice president of brand solutions at The Harris Poll, said in a statement. “This is certainly the case with Five Guys, who has shed its ‘small regional player’ designation as it expands its footprint and marketing budget along with its fandom, which is a tremendous contributor to brand equity.”
McDonald’s earned top marks for familiarity.
Notably missing from the rankings were Burger King, Jack in The Box and Carl’s Jr.
The first Five Guys opened in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia.
The chain is known for its burgers that are grilled in front of customers and for offering unlimited toppings.
2010 The year Five Guys, the top ranked burger joint according to The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study, opened in Fresno.
Five Guys began expanding beyond the Washington D.C. area in 2003 and now has roughly 1,500 locations across the country.
As the chain grows, Americans’ awareness of Five Guys has increased.
In 2013, 48 percent of respondents were familiar with Five Guys, according to The Harris Poll.
Today, that figure is 68%, with Five Guys reaching 81% familiarity among Generation Z and millennials.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Best Burger Restaurant Brand of the Year
BASED ON THE 2017 HARRIS POLL EQUITREND
- No. 1 Five Guys Burgers and Fries
- No. 2 In-N-Out Burger
- No. 3 Shake Shack
- No. 4 Wendy’s
- No. 5 Culver’s
- No. 6 Whataburger
- No. 7 McDonald’s
- No. 8 SONIC America’s Drive-In
- No. 9 Smashburger
- No. 10 Steak ’n Shake
