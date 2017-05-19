She needs a lung transplant. But first, she will get her college degree.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls Pause 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 1:00 Take the mound with Timberline pitcher Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 1:19 Thurston Realtors Community Service Day 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 3:01 Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Blaire Strohn’s bright personality belies the disease she carries with her - cystic fibrosis - that limits her lung capacity to one-fifth of normal. In a decision she made with her pulmonologist, Dr. David Lee, center director of the UCSF, Fresno cystic fibrosis program, she postponed signing up for lung transplant surgery until after she could graduate from Fresno State. John Walker The Fresno Bee

