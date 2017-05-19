A thief decided to steal a hearse. Then they discovered the body inside

A funeral home employee left a hearse with a body inside it unattended Friday morning, presumably not expecting anyone would be looking to take a hearse.
They were wrong.
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office in Texas tweeted Friday that a hearse had been stolen around 5:30 a.m. And while the hearse still hasn’t been found, according to KAGS, the body and the stretcher it was on had been dumped on the side of the road.
True story...hearse stolen in Bryan with body inside, then body dumped in the county! pic.twitter.com/X7CMij5AlQ— W. James Stewart (@ChiefDeputyBCSO) May 19, 2017
The body was found around 7 a.m. when a passing truck driver spotted it, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The body was returned to the funeral home. The thief has not been identified.
Comments