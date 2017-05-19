Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:42 Teens talk about the fidget spinner craze Pause 5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 1:00 Take the mound with Timberline pitcher Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 1:19 Thurston Realtors Community Service Day 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:01 Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

