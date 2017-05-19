She ran over a man, dumped his body and never called 911. A neighbor did, days later

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Thurston Realtors Community Service Day Pause 1:00 Take the mound with Timberline pitcher Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:01 Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet talks about a body found on a rural road southeast of Andover early Saturday morning. According to Herzet, it appears the victim may have been run over on Highway 54, and then the body was dumped in the middle of the road six miles away. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com