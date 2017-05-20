Babysitter charged after kids, 9 and 6, go on joyride and crash into a tree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause 0:19 Solar eclipse darkens sun over state Capitol 1:06 Rhodes filling new role for Shelton this season at QB 2:40 Parrots and bunnies and goats, oh my! 2:14 Bates one of the leaders North Thurston will look to this season 0:59 Olympia vigil condemning Charlottesville violence 1:00 Capt. Corona reminds eclipse viewers to protect their retinas 0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 3:52 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' offensive line plans after George Fant's injury 1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Mary Frances Harmon, 30, was arrested after two children she was babysitting, ages 6 and 9, took a car, went for a joyride and crashed, Clover police said. Harmon, who is in jail on two counts of child neglect and two felony drug charges, collapsed in tears Friday morning during a York County bond hearing. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

