They're the first enlisted women in the Army Infantry – making 'f---ing history'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon Pause 0:38 Olympia native Alexis Erickson runs first race since breast cancer diagnosis 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 0:16 Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 1:29 Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 2:13 Two weeks after: Storm cleanup continues 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

The third and final phase of U.S. Army gender integration reached a significant milestone Friday when 18 women graduated from One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, becoming infantrymen. Here's a quick look at some of their training. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer