Someone released a boa constrictor in a national park. It was wrong on so many levels

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Pause 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 0:38 Olympia native Alexis Erickson runs first race since breast cancer diagnosis 0:16 Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 1:44 A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon 1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 2:13 Two weeks after: Storm cleanup continues 1:29 Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A red tail boa constrictor was found in December of 2015 in Robinson Preserve in Florida. The snake is now at Wildlife Inc. in Bradenton Beach. Florida has been dealing with the problem of invasive species, such as boa constrictors and pythons, after people release them into the wild. caronson@bradenton.com

A red tail boa constrictor was found in December of 2015 in Robinson Preserve in Florida. The snake is now at Wildlife Inc. in Bradenton Beach. Florida has been dealing with the problem of invasive species, such as boa constrictors and pythons, after people release them into the wild. caronson@bradenton.com