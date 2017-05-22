Army vet’s service dog stolen after he was attacked by his wife’s ex, police say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Pause 0:38 Olympia native Alexis Erickson runs first race since breast cancer diagnosis 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 0:16 Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 1:44 A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 1:29 Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title 5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email According to the NYPD, two men punched a 40-year-old Army veteran in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and East 194th Street on May 14 and stole his service dog. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention. Twitter / NYPD

