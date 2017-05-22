Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:21 How one family in rural Pa. is fighting Sunoco pipeline construction Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:20 NYPD searching for service dog stolen from Army veteran in the Bronx 1:12 Fireflies perform mating ritual with synchronized blinking 0:17 Invasive red tail boa constrictor found in Florida park 0:38 Olympia native Alexis Erickson runs first race since breast cancer diagnosis 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 0:16 Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 1:44 A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy

