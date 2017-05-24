Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur Pause 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 0:16 Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director 1:37 May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police

