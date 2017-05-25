How would you use an abandoned Walmart or Kmart? Here are some surprising ideas

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Students target president's office for protest at The Evergreen State College Pause 1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 0:31 Cruise to make Olympia port a destination 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 0:37 New use for an old Kmart 1:29 Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title 1:32 U.S. House candidate accused of 'body-slamming' reporter in Montana 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 1:04 Change of command at JBLM 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Developers in Charlotte are transforming several former big-box stores into new uses, such as this call center in a former Super Kmart. elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

Developers in Charlotte are transforming several former big-box stores into new uses, such as this call center in a former Super Kmart. elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com