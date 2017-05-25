Seventh-grade girl named ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ by her teacher

As the academic year draws to a close, plenty of students will be honored by their schools for good grades, perfect attendance or community service.
However, the past few weeks have also seen some awards handed out that have shocked, offended and hurt parents and children.
In the Houston area this past week, one seventh-grader was taking part in a mock awards ceremony at Anthony Aguirre Junior High when her teacher gave her a certificate.
“Most Likely To Become A Terrorist,” it read.
Lizeth Villanueva, a 13-year-old girl, sat there with the “award” as her fellow students and teacher laughed, according to KPRC.
“I do not feel comfortable with this,” Villanueva told KPRC. “... I do not feel comfortable being in the same classroom with [the teacher].”
Her mother, Ena Hernandez, agreed.
“I read it twice. I’m like, ‘What is this?!’” she told KHOU.
The Texas teachers allegedly told Villanueva the award was just a joke and not to get offended.
“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” Villanueva said, per KHOU. “She was laughing about it.”
Villanueva is a member of her school’s advanced learning program, and the certificate she was given bears a logo for the AVID program, which is supposed to prepare students for college, according to the Dallas Morning News.
In response, the school district and principal apologized to Villanueva and issued a statement saying the teachers involved would be disciplined, according to KHOU. The teachers were not identified because it is a personnel matter, per KPRC.
Official Statement from Building Principal in response to fake awards: pic.twitter.com/BoZGRJajx4— Aguirre Junior High (@AguirreBulldogs) May 24, 2017
Villanueva is not the only student to allegedly receive an award many feel was offensive. In Rockdale County, Georgia, an unidentified eighth-grader received an award last week that deemed her to be “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention,” the girl’s mother told WAGA. The girl has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
“I feel like it was very derogatory, I feel like it was humiliating and this was held as an assembly with the school,” the mother, Nicole Edwards, told WAGA.
According to WSB-TV, the student was originally named “most likely to ask a question that has already been answered,” but the trophy she received had the final title. In a statement, that girl’s school district issued an apology and said the teachers involved would not return for the upcoming school year.
