Teen tears up as his special ed teacher surprises him with a graduation cap and gown

Most students don’t get their graduation caps and gowns hand-delivered to them, but Kimberly Wimbish and Jamias Howard had a special relationship.
A video that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times shows that relationship as Wimbish hands the graduation gear to her student, evoking tears from the teen who never thought he would graduate.
The 19-year-old senior at Griffin High School in Georgia had challenges in his last semester and couldn’t come to school, Wimbish, a special education teacher at the school, told CBS News. Wimbish said she couldn’t stand by and not help when he was so close to finishing.
“It looked like he was never going to graduate, like he wasn’t going to be able to pull it together,” Wimbish told ABC News. “All I could see was things not going well for him from that point on, had he not been given an opportunity to get it right, been given another chance.”
So Wimbish decided to start meeting Howard at Burger King, the library or the park – anywhere he could walk to – after she finished teaching a full school day. She told ABC News it was especially a struggle because Howard doesn’t trust people, and “before you got him, he was gonna get you.”
But she worked hard, and then he worked hard. Wimbish said she still didn’t know if he would have enough credits to graduate until the last minute, but when she found out she felt like she would “explode with excitement.”
That’s when the video comes in. Wimbish drove up to Howard’s house and surprised him with the news he was going to graduate, along with his cap and gown.
“Appreciate it, ma’am. I love you so much,” Howard told her, clearly overwhelmed. “Thank you so much for everything you do for me. Appreciate it.”
Wimbish said she was surprised to see Howard wiping away tears as he walked away from the car.
“I had no idea he would get so emotional,” she told ABC. “He always tried to be a tough guy, but I had to break those walls down.”
Howard called his mom, who was at work, right away.
“He said, ‘Mama you need to get home. You need to come home right now. I’m graduating,’” Trenia Howard recalled to ABC. “My eyes starting getting teary when I heard that.”
Howard will graduate on Saturday.
