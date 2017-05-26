Teen tears up as his special ed teacher surprises him with a graduation cap and gown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 Pause 2:05 Body of missing Charlotte Uber driver found 1:30 Black Hills' Kyler Nygren talks 2A long jump win, hopes for team title 2:46 Tips on how to land your next job 1:25 Students target president's office for protest at The Evergreen State College 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful