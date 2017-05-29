President Barack Obama laughs with Frank Deford as he awards him the 2012 National Humanities Medal for transforming how we think about sports, during a ceremony in the East Room of White House, Wednesday, July 10, 2013, in Washington.
May 29, 2017 11:16 AM

Famed sportswriter Frank Deford dead at 78

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Noted author Frank Deford, a legendary sportswriter who worked for Sports Illustrated and National Public Radio, died Sunday. He was 78.

Deford retired from NPR earlier in May, after 32 years with “Morning Edition.” NPR refered to Deford as the station’s “philosopher of sports.” He delivered 1,656 commentaries for NPR.

Deford began working at Sports Illustrated in 1962 and was a senior editor emeritus, according to Sports Illustrated.

Deford is a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. Deford also appeared on “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO.

Deford wrote a number of books, including 1981’s “Everybody’s All-American,” which was later made into a movie starring Dennis Quaid and Jessica Lange.

