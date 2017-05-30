Some 'very bad actors' are being deported. So are some with no convictions.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony honors the fallen Pause 1:25 Students target president's office for protest at The Evergreen State College 3:02 Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success 1:19 River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 3:39 What is autism? 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Trial is scheduled to begin for Siacksorn, suspected of leading sheriff's deputies on a chase last year in which a deputy was injured. He is also facing deportation. Randy Pench and Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Trial is scheduled to begin for Siacksorn, suspected of leading sheriff's deputies on a chase last year in which a deputy was injured. He is also facing deportation. Randy Pench and Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee