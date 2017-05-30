Hunters shot a baited bear and thought they’d killed it. Then it attacked

0:48 Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony honors the fallen Pause

1:25 Students target president's office for protest at The Evergreen State College

1:19 River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

3:02 Blind cafe owner has his sights set on success

9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour

3:15 Pro Football Hall of Fame brings its best to history museum

3:39 What is autism?

2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know?