Amazon is giving parents up to $70 million in refunds. Are you eligible for any of it?

Many parents let kids play games on phones or tablets, but don’t expect them to be racking up a bill. Now parents whose kids made in-app purchases on Amazon without their permission can get a refund from the company.
Following litigation from the Federal Trade Commission, Amazon is now providing more than $70 million in refunds to users whose children made purchases without their consent. If a child under 18 made such purchases between November 2011 and May 2016, you can get your money back.
Amazon is sending emails to people who are eligible, and you can also check to see if you qualify by signing into your Amazon account and checking the Message Center for “Important Messages.” You can apply for a refund if a child made any purchases that were unauthorized.
If you aren’t eligible, you’ll see a message that says “Sorry, but you do not appear to have any potentially eligible in-app purchase refunds as defined by the court.”
In April 2016 a court found that Amazon had failed to get parental consent for any in-app purchases children made while playing games, often not realizing a credit card would be charged. After appeals by both sides, Amazon and the FTC decided to end the litigation.
“This case demonstrates what should be a bedrock principle for all companies — you must get customers’ consent before you charge them,” said Thomas Pahl, acting director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Consumers affected by Amazon’s practices can now be compensated for charges they didn’t expect or authorize.”
The FTC has handled similar cases with Apple and Google in 2014 for billing parents for purchases their kids made without consent.
Customers have until May 28, 2018 to apply for a refund from Amazon.
