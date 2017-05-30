This May 15, 2013 file photo shows Scott Pelley, anchor of "CBS Evening News," at the CBS Upfront in New York.
National

May 30, 2017 8:14 PM

Anchor Scott Pelley out at ‘CBS Evening News,’ according to multiple reports

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Scott Pelley will no longer anchor “CBS Evening News,” according to multiple reports Tuesday evening.

Pelley, 53, became the anchor in 2011, replacing Katie Couric.

His departure was fired reported by The New York Post, which reported that Pelley will retain his role on “60 Minutes.” Politico and CNN confirmed the reporting.

No replacement has been reported. Politico reported that Pelley will have an opportunity to anchor and say farewell to viewers.

[From 2014: CBS News’ Scott Pelley: Affable but hard-nosed when it counts]

“CBS Evening News” has trailed its competition on NBC and CBS for years and posted significant viewership declines in the most recent sweeps period, according to AdWeek.

