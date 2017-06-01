Lesbians exist because they turn men on, professor concludes in mocked study

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know? Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics 0:40 Time-lapse sequence of 1063 Block Office building under construction in Olympia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Shelly Yang and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star

You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Shelly Yang and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star