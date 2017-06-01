Obama calls on cities, states to lead climate fight. Others back Trump’s Paris move

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know? Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics 1:56 Evergreen news conference regarding threat to campus Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is exiting the Paris climate agreement, often called the Paris Accord, but is willing to negotiate a different deal and reenter at some point in the future. White House

President Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is exiting the Paris climate agreement, often called the Paris Accord, but is willing to negotiate a different deal and reenter at some point in the future. White House