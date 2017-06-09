Death couldn't stop this Dad from giving his son a sweet 16 surprise

Johnny Crow’s father was described as a man full of surprises. And as a viral Facebook video shows, Crow’s father couldn’t resist the temptation to surprise his son one last time for his sweet 16.
Johnny’s sister, Chandler Mae Crow, picked him up from school, blindfolded him and drove him to Port Huron Music Center.
When he got to the store, Jonathon was overcome with emotion after seeing his father left him a Dean Razorback guitar, according to The Times Herald.
“I was definitely overjoyed that my father gave me one last thing to remember him by,” Johnny Crow told the Times Herald. “I know a lot of kids don’t get that.”
Johnny Crow’s father, John Crow, passed away in April at the age of 49 due to a heart attack, according to the Times Herald.
By Friday, the original Facebook post has been shared more than 95 thousand times and the video of Johnny receiving his gift has been viewed more than 9 million times.
