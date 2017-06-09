Birth control pills recalled; they may not work to prevent pregnancy

Placebo pills are placed in every birth control pack, but if you take them at the wrong time it defeats the purpose of taking birth control.
That’s the problem for users of Mibelas 24 F-E right now, as certain packs are being recalled due to a packaging issue. Four of the placebo pills were put in the wrong place in the pack, indicating that the user should take those first instead of the regular hormone tablets.
The packs have been voluntarily recalled by the pharmaceutical company, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
“As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy,” the recall filed with the FDA states, adding that the switched order likely wouldn’t be apparent to users.
Each pack contains 28 tablets – 24 pills with hormones and four placebo pills that signal to the female body it’s time for a period.
The recalled product was shipped nationwide. The packs expire in May 2018 and the lot number is L600518.
Anyone who suspects their pack is defective should notify their physician and return the pack where it was purchased.
