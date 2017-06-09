Many Puerto Ricans crave statehood — but the timing couldn’t be worse

A voter signs in at a polling station to vote in the general election at an elementary school in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Residents of Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens, but they can’t vote in the U.S. presidential election. The residents will vote June 11, 2017, on full U.S. statehood, but many say the timing couldn’t come at a worse time for the struggling island. Danica Coto AP