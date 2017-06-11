Prisoners work for pennies an hour so they can help Special Olympics athletes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know? Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics 0:46 Eat at home in your pajamas? Uber has an app for that — and you can use it in Olympia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Prisoners at the Sierra Conservation Center host Special Olympics athletes for exhibition softball game to raise money for the nonprofit. The inmates organized the event over the past year as part of a career development program. (Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland)

