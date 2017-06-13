No racial motivation in arrest of Miss Black Texas, outside investigation finds

A white Texas police chief's arrest of Miss Black Texas 2016 last month was not racially motivated, according to an investigation led by an attorney hired by the city of Commerce, where the incident occurred.
The investigation was prompted by vastly different accounts of the incident that led a police official to be placed on administrative leave and that one local news station dubbed "the pageant queen vs. the police chief."
The report said that on May 20, Police Chief Kerry Crews was off-duty and shopping at Walmart when police received a call about a dispute between two motorists in the store's parking lot. Crews later charged 23-year-old Carmen Ponder, a Texas A&M University student, for evasion of arrest.
She was held in jail for 24 hours, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Afterward, Ponder took to social media, telling her story on Twitter and on the Web page of her crowdfunding campaign titled, "Help me fight for my rights against injustice," through which she sought $10,000 for "attorney's fees and city charges." (As of early Tuesday morning, she had raised $7,249.)
"I spent 24 in jail," she wrote. "My only crime . . . the color of my skin."
Her story was met with outrage.
"Carmen Ponder was a victim of white male fragility, state violence, and racism," The Root tweeted.
"She wants to fight it all the way to trial if necessary. I think she is right. Lets support," activist Shaun King tweeted.
Ponder said she was driving behind a car that was stopping and swerving erratically before she passed it and parked in the Walmart parking lot. Later, that driver "began berating me with profanity demanding to know why I maneuvered past the vehicle," she said on social media and in news interviews after her arrest.
Ponder initially identified the other driver as the police chief, and said that he'd called her a "black (expletive)." But she later acknowledged that the other driver might not have been Crews.
The outside probe found "Chief Crews was not involved in the initial dispute between Ms. Ponder and the other driver."
"The investigation revealed that there was no evidence that Chief Crews made any racial statements to Ms. Ponder or to anyone else," the statement read. "There is also no evidence that the arrest was racially motivated."
Lee Merritt, Ponder's attorney, tweeted that the city "missed the point" in its statement, alleging that Crews arrested Ponder "under unjustifiable circumstances."
I'm afraid @CityOfCommerce missed the point. Chief Crews directed the unlawful arrest of @CarmenSierraaa under unjustifiable circumstances
I'm afraid @CityOfCommerce missed the point. Chief Crews directed the unlawful arrest of @CarmenSierraaa under unjustifiable circumstances https://t.co/wuLugVL3Ss— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 12, 2017
Merritt plans to hold a news conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to further address the investigation results.
Crews has not given a statement.
Comments