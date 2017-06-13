‘I have their blood on my shoes,’ sheriff says of guards slain on prison bus; suspects on run

Two corrections officers were killed after a pair of inmates overpowered them on a prison bus with 31 other prisoners on board in eastern Putnam County early Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Corrections identified the guards as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue. Billue joined the department in 2007, with Monica beginning in 2009.
Two armed inmates escaped with the guards’ .40-caliber Glocks.
Authorities were hunting for Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe.
Rowe, who is white and in his 40s, stands 6-foot-1 with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 180 pounds. He was serving time in Baldwin State Prison for an armed robbery in Bibb County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website.
Dubose is a white male, about 6-foot-1 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was serving time at Baldwin State Prison for armed robbery in Elbert County.
Recent photos show him with tattoos on his face and neck.
The inmates were last seen after commandeering a passerby’s a four-door, dark green 2004 Honda Civic, with Georgia license plate number RBJ6601 and were headed west toward Eatonton about 6:45 a.m.
The first call for help came in shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday as inmates apparently took control of a prison bus on Ga. 16 below Lake Oconee, not far from the Hancock County line.
The two prisoners were said to have overpowered the two corrections officers on the transport bus.
At a news conference late Tuesday morning, Putnam Sheriff Howard Sills said the alleged killers took the passerby’s cellphone and took off in his Honda. Sills said the escapees appeared to have ditched the cellphone soon after.
“He happened to be coming along at the wrong time,” Sills said of the carjack victim, a local man. “He stopped. He thought it was a work detail. ... Next thing he knew, two guys approached him armed with pistols. ... He then flaggged down a car.”
The sheriff said the attack on the bus happened about six miles east of Eatonton and that the killers had somehow managed to get into the locked area where the driver, who was a corrections officer, and another corrections officer were. Those men were the only two corrections officers aboard.
Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said at a news conference shortly before noon, “Obviously it’s a tragic day for the family of corrections and the loved ones of these two officers. ... My heart is still in the soles of my shoes.”
The prison bus was en route to various prisons but was thought to have begun its trip in Baldwin County and then gone to Hancock before heading into Putnam.
Asked how the two suspect prisoners may have been able to overpower the guards, Dozier said, “We have secure vehicles and that should not have happened.”
Sills, the sheriff, said, one corrections officer was driving and that the escapees somehow went through a gate while the bus was moving on the highway.
“There was a physical altercation and they took (the guards’) guns away from them,” Sills said. “They were both shot on the bus. I have their blood on my shoes.”
When asked by a reporter how authorities might go about catching the escapees, Sills, anger welling in his voice, said, “We get these guys by the public looking for this green Honda Civic. We need somebody to find this car. ... They are armed. They are dangerous. ... We have no idea where they are. ... They may well have dumped that vehicle and stolen another car.”
The sheriff added, “I would suggest that they surrender before we find them.”
Said Dozier: “We will find them and they will pay the price.”
A couple of hours earlier, Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee was at the scene assisting, as were deputies from Hancock County.
“We’re trying to get this bus unloaded,” Massee said about 9 a.m. “We have (31) inmates getting off the bus.”
The shooting happened between Eatonton and Sparta on Ga. 16.
Sparta Highway was blocked, and deputies were rerouting traffic to Texas Chapel Road in Putnam.
According to Telegraph archives, Rowe was convicted of a 2001 armed robbery at the Super 8 motel on Arkwright Road in north Macon.
Rowe and an accomplice robbed two men they had met at a strip club in Atlanta that night.
Rowe and the other man also were charged with a robbery at the Interstate 75 rest stop in southern Monroe County on their way to Macon.
“This is one continuous crime spree perpetrated by these two dangerous con men,” Assistant District Attorney Sandra Matson said at trial.
Rowe had two prior convictions for burglary, robbery and grand theft auto and was sentenced in 2002 to life without parole, followed by an additional five years.
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said during testimony before a Senate budget panel in Washington Tuesday morning that federal resources are being committed to help catch the fugitives.
“An attack on any American law enforcement officer is an attack on every American law enforcement officer and the principles we all believe in,” he said.
