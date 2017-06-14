GOP shooting suspect: ‘I have never said life sucks, only the policies of the Republicans’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know? Pause 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:52 VIDEO: What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics 13:45 Don Benton explains 'fake news' and why the U.S. still (sort of) has a draft | Capitol Happy Hour Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Belleville News-Democrat reporter Kelsey Landis was outside the Belleville home of James T. Hodgkinson, gunman in the Congressional shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Hodgkinson, 66, lived with his wife on Rolling Hills Lane. President Donald Trump announced said that Hodgkinson died during gunfire with Congressional security workers. dholtmann@bnd.com

Belleville News-Democrat reporter Kelsey Landis was outside the Belleville home of James T. Hodgkinson, gunman in the Congressional shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Hodgkinson, 66, lived with his wife on Rolling Hills Lane. President Donald Trump announced said that Hodgkinson died during gunfire with Congressional security workers. dholtmann@bnd.com