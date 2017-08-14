'Love this': Police officer mocked Charlottesville car attack that left one dead

A Massachusetts police department opened an internal investigation after reports that one of its officers made a Facebook comment mocking the car attack that happened during the unrest between white nationalists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.
But now the officer, named Conrad Lariviere, said in an interview with MassLive that he “made a stupid comment” and “would just like to be left alone.”
Lariviere commented on an article from conservative writer Ben Shapiro about the car attack that killed one and left 19 others injured, writing, “Hahahaha, love this, maybe people shouldn’t block road ways.”
He also responded to other people’s comments on the post, defending James Fields Jr. — the 20-year-old accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters — from accusations of being a Nazi.
In a message to 22News, Police Commissioner John Barbieri said he is opening an internal investigation into the matter.
“I received notification of this Facebook post earlier today via email from a complainant,” the statement read. “The post is purportedly from a Springfield police officer. I took immediate steps to initiate a prompt and thorough internal investigation.”
“If in fact this post did originate from an officer employed with the Springfield Police Department, this matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearings Board for further action.”
This is how a white police officer in Springfield, MA reacted to the death & injuries in #Charlottesville His name is Conrad Lariviere pic.twitter.com/c9OcOIJgxw— RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) August 14, 2017
Domenic Sarno, the mayor of Springfield, also released a statement that decried the comments as unacceptable.
"I just got done issuing a statement this morning on how upsetting the tragic incidents were in Charlottesville, Virginia and one of our own officers does this? Unbelievable! There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer.”
Lariviere’s comments were later deleted, according to the New York Daily News.
Now the cop is asking for forgiveness.
"Never would I want someone to get murdered,” he told MassLive. “I am not a racist and don't believe in what any of those protesters are doing.”
Comments