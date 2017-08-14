'Love this': Police officer mocked Charlottesville car attack that left one dead

More Videos 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Pause 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:09 Saundra Adams: November 16th is all about our miracle boy 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:21 Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:34 Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 2:49 Byron Maxwell back with Seahawks believing 'I'm still in my prime' 1:13 Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 0:52 Meet Aaron Fuller, UW’s latest No. 2 wide receiver 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

