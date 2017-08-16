McClatchy file photo
McClatchy file photo

National

Elementary school teacher let son sell drugs while teens did LSD at her home, cops say

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 9:08 AM

SPRINGBORO, Ohio

An Ohio elementary school teacher faces charges she let her 15-year-old son sell LSD and allowed teenagers to use it in her home.

Forty-year-old Amy Panzeca, of Springboro, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Warren County to charges including permitting drug abuse and endangering children. She was freed on bond.

Prosecutors say Panzeca’s son sold LSD to at least 20 high school students. He faces felony drug charges and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

A drug task force found LSD and marijuana during a search of the family’s home in May.

Panzeca teaches fifth grade. The Springboro school district has placed her on paid leave.

Panzeca’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

