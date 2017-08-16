This undated image from video provided by the St. Louis County Police Department shows a man accused of robbing St. Louis-area Walgreens Stores while wearing jean shorts. St. Louis County Police on Monday Aug. 14, 2017, dubbed the suspect the “jorts-wearing bandit” in a tweet.
This undated image from video provided by the St. Louis County Police Department shows a man accused of robbing St. Louis-area Walgreens Stores while wearing jean shorts. St. Louis County Police on Monday Aug. 14, 2017, dubbed the suspect the “jorts-wearing bandit” in a tweet. AP
This undated image from video provided by the St. Louis County Police Department shows a man accused of robbing St. Louis-area Walgreens Stores while wearing jean shorts. St. Louis County Police on Monday Aug. 14, 2017, dubbed the suspect the “jorts-wearing bandit” in a tweet. AP

National

He’s accused of robbing stores. The bigger crime is what he’s wearing, police say

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 11:08 AM

ST. LOUIS

Anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing stores in the St. Louis area while wearing jean shorts is being urged to call “the fashion police.”

St. Louis County Police dubbed the suspect the “jorts-wearing bandit” in a tweet on Monday, and included a photo. The tweet says the suspect’s “disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends.”

Officer Ben Granda said the unarmed suspect approached a cashier at a Walgreens store in Lemay with merchandise on Aug. 8, and then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The man is also suspected of targeting at least two Walgreens stores in the city of St. Louis. No serious injuries have been reported.

Police said in an earlier tweet that anyone who recognizes the man should contact law enforcement or “the fashion police.”

Although the man’s identify remains a mystery, the robberies have been getting publicity. Granda said officers were passing ideas back and forth when they came up with the moniker.

“We try to have a little fun with it to draw more attention to it than it normally would have,” said Granda.

Jorts have been denigrated as a holdover of 90s men’s fashion, but have recently regained some popularity. Granda said he himself hasn’t worn jorts since around 1997.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video