If you get a call from a woman screaming for help, hang up, FBI says

More Videos 1:10 Prime time for local pumpkin patches Pause 1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 0:29 'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 3:13 Seahawks Tyler Lockett: "I've been getting my game back" 1:39 Food for homeless students now available at SPSCC 27:39 Olympia City Council, Position 5 20:36 Port of Olympia, District 2 27:08 Olympia City Council, Position 4 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones The FBI is warning that a twist on a virtual kidnapping scam is spreading across the U.S. The caller is trying to trick victims into paying a ransom. The FBI is warning that a twist on a virtual kidnapping scam is spreading across the U.S. The caller is trying to trick victims into paying a ransom. Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

The FBI is warning that a twist on a virtual kidnapping scam is spreading across the U.S. The caller is trying to trick victims into paying a ransom. Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star