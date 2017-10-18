‘Women of NASA’ Legos feature 4 inspiring pioneers, but missing famous ‘Hidden Figure’

More Videos 1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones Pause 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 1:13 Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 1:49 Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:10 Prime time for local pumpkin patches 1:28 A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 0:29 'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Girls watch Hidden Figures movie About 170 girls from Westerly Hills Academy and the Military Global Leadership Academy at Marie G. Davis attended the inspirational movie "Hidden Figures". They and chaperones were brought by Donielle Prophete who raised the money via social media. About 170 girls from Westerly Hills Academy and the Military Global Leadership Academy at Marie G. Davis attended the inspirational movie "Hidden Figures". They and chaperones were brought by Donielle Prophete who raised the money via social media. John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

