Horror food blogger has Halloween recipes to die for. Most look like someone already has

More Videos 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Pause 1:13 Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:49 Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 1:10 Prime time for local pumpkin patches 1:28 A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service 4:03 Doug Baldwin wearing "EQUALITY" shirt, on asking Roger Goodell to join his criminal justice effort.mp4 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:21 South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest 0:29 'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Looks disgusting but tastes delicious.' Horror food blogger shows how to make zombie arm meatloaf Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com