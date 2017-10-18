Stonyfield is recalling yogurt for an undeclared allergen.
Stonyfield is recalling yogurt for an undeclared allergen. FDA
Stonyfield is recalling yogurt for an undeclared allergen. FDA

National

Stonyfield recalls yogurt in 18 states

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

October 18, 2017 4:43 PM

Stonyfield organic yogurt is recalling a batch of strawberry soy yogurt because it may contain milk.

People who have bought O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt in 5.3 ounce cups should not consume the product.

Stonyfield became aware of the allergen after it received two customer complaints. Affected products have UPC Code 0-52159 00603-7 and an expiration date of Nov. 4, 2017.

As of Wednesday, the recall pertains to yogurt that was shipped to 18 different states. Retailers that sell the product are being informed of the recall and asked to take the product, which is believed to mistakenly contain dairy, off shelves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video